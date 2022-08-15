Holder is ‘Liberty Caucus’ candidate in fifth U.S. House campaign

A Council Bluffs man who has run for congress four times before is running this year in Iowa’s new fourth congressional district. Bryan Jack Holder spoke at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair this weekend.

“This is the last time I’m going to run for congress,” Holder said, “but it’s not the last time I’m going to run for public office.”

Holder has run as a Libertarian candidate in the past. The legislature changed the requirements for how federal candidates who aren’t Republicans or Democrats could get their names on the 2022 General Election ballot, so Holder went another route. He is listed as a Liberty Caucus candidate on the 2022 ballot.

“No one in Iowa has gotten on the ballot in Iowa for congress as a ‘Caucus’ candidate,” Holder said, “so I created my own organization and I started caucusing back in December.”

Holder’s ran five years ago for a seat in Iowa House. Holder has suggested it’s time to increase the number of members in the U.S. House as well as the number of members in the Iowa legislature.

“Let’s get smaller districts and government closest to us,” Holder said. “…Our current state House districts are about 33,000 people. Our current state Senate districts are about 60,000-some people…It’s ridiculous to think one person can adequately represent tens of thousands of people.”

During his speech at the State Fair, Holder said politicians should talk about “controversial and divisive issues” and reach a compromises.

“I want the common ground for us to reach to not to be Lexington Green and Concord Bridge and Antiedam,” Holder said. “Whether you disagree or agree with some person or politician or policy, we all have to live together. You know, the election’ll be over on November 8th and November 9th we’re all going to have to join together.”

Holder is among four candidates listed on the General Election ballot in Iowa’s fourth congressional district. Ryan Melton of Nevada is the Democratic candidate. Kyle Grossman of Lake City is running as a Libertarian and Ryan O’Leary of Auburn is an independent candidate in the 4th district.