UNI’s Spencer Cuvelier bounces back from injury

Spencer Cuvelier realized how much football meant to him in 2021. Northern Iowa’s standout linebacker was putting up big numbers before an injury ended his season after eight games. The Cresco native is now preparing for his redshirt senior season.

“You almost take it for granted how important health is, especially being on the football field”, said Cuvelier. “When you get your season taken away by injury it wears on a guy but I am blessed I get to come back and play another season.”

Hopes are high for a UNI defense that ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season by giving up only 18 points per game.

“They sky is the limit and I think that is always the case”, added Cuvelier. “We have been good the past few years but it does not mean much. It is about what we do this year.”

The Panthers open September third at Air Force.

–story by Darin Svenson at KDEC