Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Waterloo police say man shot and killed by officers had airsoft pistol

Waterloo police say man shot and killed by officers had airsoft pistol

By

The Iowa DCI is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who Waterloo police say was pointing a gun at officers.

Police were called to an intersection on the east side of Waterloo around 4:30 Saturday afternoon where they say 32-year-old Michael Ahrens was walking along the street waving the gun and was ordered several times to drop it. Police say they fired non-lethal rounds at Ahrens — but he still refused to drop the gun — and they say he pointed it at officers twice.

Airsoft pistol from Waterloo shooting. (DCI photo)

Two officers fired at Ahrens — hitting him twice — and he died at the hospital. Police say the weapon he was holding was an airsoft pistol, which shoots rubber pellets, and resembles a real gun.

The two officers are on leave while the shooting is investigated.