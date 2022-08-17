Axne says IRS employees will target tax avoidance by corporations, high-income earners

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the package of energy, tax and health care proposals President Biden signed into law this week shows what she and other Democrats could accomplish if they keep control of congress.

Republicans have blasted the bill for adding 87,000 employees to the IRS over the next decade. During an appearance on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, Axne, who is from West Des Moines, said it will increase oversight of tax returns from big corporations and Americans who report an annual income above $400,000.

“I think most of you are like me. You don’t even remotely fall into those categories,” Axne said this morning, “so it’s time those folks started paying their fair share because everyone on Main Street Iowa is doing their fair share.”

Axne said tax avoidance among corporations and high-income Americas is a big issue. “Right now $160 billion in taxes goes unearned into our country’s coffers that would help all of you with our schools and with our roads and with our health care,” Axne said.

Axne is running for a third term in the U.S. House. Zach Nunn of Bondurant is the Republican challenging Axne. During an appearance last weekend on the Register’s Soapbox at the Fair, Nunn said individual Iowans and businesses will be unfairly targeted.

“It’s not a good time to be an Iowan or a small business owner,” Nunn said.

Nunn, who is currently a state senator, said Congress should adopt the kind of tax cuts that he voted for in the Iowa legislature. “When we look at what’s going on in Washington today, we see a very different model for how government is the only solution,” Nunn said, “and the people have no voice.”

Iowa’s new third congressional district includes the Des Moines metro, stretches to the Missouri border and includes the cities of Ottumwa and Creston.