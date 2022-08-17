Former ITT Technical Institute students to get loans paid off

The U.S. Department of Education says 900 Iowans with remaining federal student loans from the defunct ITT Technical Institute will get the balances deleted.

Iowa borrowers owed almost $16 million dollars to the chain of schools, which closed in 2016. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined his counterparts across the country in seeking to get the loans forgiven. He says ITT was involved in significant fraud, including job placement.

“And then there were claims about the quality of education that just didn’t bear out. One of the real problems was that ITT’s quality of education was just not very good- they represented it as much better than that,” he says. Miller says students should consider a community college instead of for profit schools – – which he says can be less expensive and provide a higher quality of education.

(Tony Sarabia of Iowa Public Radio contributed to this story.)