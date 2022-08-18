Iowa’s DeJean a factor in a number of spots

Iowa sophomore Cooper DeJean is not sure what position will eventually be his home on defense. The former OABCIG star has spent time in preseason working at corner, safety as well as the cash position, a hybrid linebacker/safety position for the Hawkeyes.

” I am just trying to learn everything I can”, said DeJean. “Being able to play multiple positions helps a lot. I am just trying to be ready for wherever I get put in.”

DeJean has been working on special teams as a return specialist and also as a holder on field goals and PATs. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says DeJean will make an impact wherever he plays.

” He seems to handle it well”, said Ferentz. “He does a good job on special teams and is just a football player. He has got good ability and a good mentality.”