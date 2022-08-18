Ottumwa man allegedly shot wife with crossbow, charged with attempted murder

Ottumwa police say a man shot his wife with a crossbow while she slept early Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lillian Dennison who was sleeping on a couch when she was allegedly attacked shortly after 1:00 a.m. Dennison was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Ottumwa Police Lieutenant Jason Bell says at approximately 10:00 the same morning, 68-year-old George Dennison was taken into custody after being found in a wooded area near the home. Dennison has been charged with attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.

Dennison is currently in the Wapello County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)