Story City man charged after explosive device found

A Story County man is facing several charges after a homemade explosive device was found at his home.

Story County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Ledgestone Meadows mobile home park in Story City where 29-year-old Tyler Hammond lives after seeing an online video of him shooting at traffic signs with a rifle while driving.

Deputies found the homemade explosive device during their search and evacuated the mobile home park until the Fire Marshal’s Office disabled the explosive device.

Hammond was charged with having a weapon as a domestic abuse offender, reckless use of a firearm shooting across a highway, and driving under suspension. The Sheriff’s office says additional charges are pending.