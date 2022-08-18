UNI volleyball motivated to bounce back

The Northern Iowa volleyball team is motivated for a bounce back season. The Panthers were 12-19 a year ago and missed the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the first time under long time coach Bobbi Peterson.

“I think it is the UNI mentality but I just have a chip on my shoulder”, said Peterson. “It is not the expectation but things like that are going to happen and it is just a really cool thing that within this program that has not happened much.”

The Panthers were picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

“I will tell you that sixth is not our goal”, added Peterson. “Conference championship is our goal.”

UNI opens the season on August 26th at the Arizona State tournament.

-story by Darin Svenson from KDEC