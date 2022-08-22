Man charged with murdering Iowa woman whose skull was found in a park

A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City women who went missing last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021. Three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. In February of this year, Bradbury’s family reported her missing and provided DNA samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was Bradbury’s.

Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of “a satanic goat’s head” in Gilmore’s living room. There were also numbers on the drawing that appear to coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the GPS coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.