Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/22/22

Class 5A
1. Ankeny @ Waukee
2. Dowling Catholic vs #4 Southeast Polk
3. Iowa City High vs Iowa City Liberty @ Kinnick Stadium
4. Southeast Polk @ #2 Dowling
5. Pleasant Valley vs #10 CR Prairie
6. WDM Valley vs Waukee Northwest
7. Cedar Falls vs Johnston
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs Iowa City West (Thur)
9. Urbandale vs Bettendorf
10.Cedar Rapids Prairie @ #5 Pleasant Valley
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central (1-0) vs 3A #1 Harlan (Thur)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ Western Dubuque
3. Waverly-Shell Rock vs 2A #2 Waukon
4. Webster City @ 3A #4 Humboldt
5. North Scott vs Davenport North
6. Indianola @ Ankeny Centennial
7. Bondurant-Farrar @ 3A #10 Ballard
8. Spencer vs Spirit Lake
9. Norwalk @ Pella
10.Decorah vs Crestwood
Class 3A
1. Harlan @ 4A #1 Lewis Central (Thurs)
2. Solon @ West Liberty
3. West Delaware vs Dubuque Wahlert
4. Humboldt vs 4A #4 Webster City
5. Davenport Assumption (1-0) Idle
6. Nevada @ Boone
7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ 2A #4 Central Lyon/GLR
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ LeMars
9. Mount Vernon vs Anamosa
10.Ballard (Huxley) (1-0) vs 4A #7 Bondurant-Farrar
Class 2A
1. West Lyon @ Western Christian
2. Waukon @ 4A #3 Waverly-Shell Rock
3. Williamsburg vs 1A #6 Iowa City Regina
4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs 3A #7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
5. OABCIG vs Ridge View
6. West Marshall vs South Tama
7. Monticello vs Cascade
8. Osage vs A #10 Saint Ansgar
9. New Hampton vs MFL MarMac
10.North Fayette vs South Winneshiek
Class 1A
1. Van Meter @ Earlham
2. West Sioux vs A #3 HMS (Hartley)
3. Dike-New Hartford vs #10 Waterloo Columbus
4. Dyersville Beckman vs Camanche
5. Underwood (0-1) @ Tri-Center
6. Iowa City Regina @ 2A #3 Williamsburg
7. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center vs Greene County @ Ogden (Sat)
8. Pella Christian vs DSM Christian
9. Denver @ A #6 Wapsie Valley
10.Waterloo Columbus @ #3 Dike-New Hartford
Class A
1. North Linn vs Alburnett
2. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
3. HMS (Hartley) @ 1A #2 West Sioux
4. Lynnville-Sully vs Pleasantville
5. East Buchanan vs Highland (Riverside)
6. Wapsie Valley vs 1A #9 Denver
7. Woodbury Central vs Hinton
8. Grundy Center @ South Hardin
9. Mount Ayr vs Nodaway Valley
10.Saint Ansgar @ 2A #8 Osage
8-player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s @ Harris-Lake Park
2. Easton Valley @ #4 Don Bosco
3. WACO (1-0) vs Springville
4. Don Bosco vs #2 Easton Valley
5. Newell-Fonda @ West Bend-Mallard
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ North Iowa
7. Turkey Valley @ Edsgewood-Colesburg
8. Lenox @ Seymour
9. Baxter @ Colo-Nesco
10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire vs Kingley-Pierson