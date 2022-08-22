Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/22/22

Class 5A

1. Ankeny @ Waukee

2. Dowling Catholic vs #4 Southeast Polk

3. Iowa City High vs Iowa City Liberty @ Kinnick Stadium

4. Southeast Polk @ #2 Dowling

5. Pleasant Valley vs #10 CR Prairie

6. WDM Valley vs Waukee Northwest

7. Cedar Falls vs Johnston

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs Iowa City West (Thur)

9. Urbandale vs Bettendorf

10.Cedar Rapids Prairie @ #5 Pleasant Valley

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (1-0) vs 3A #1 Harlan (Thur)

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ Western Dubuque

3. Waverly-Shell Rock vs 2A #2 Waukon

4. Webster City @ 3A #4 Humboldt

5. North Scott vs Davenport North

6. Indianola @ Ankeny Centennial

7. Bondurant-Farrar @ 3A #10 Ballard

8. Spencer vs Spirit Lake

9. Norwalk @ Pella

10.Decorah vs Crestwood

Class 3A

1. Harlan @ 4A #1 Lewis Central (Thurs)

2. Solon @ West Liberty

3. West Delaware vs Dubuque Wahlert

4. Humboldt vs 4A #4 Webster City

5. Davenport Assumption (1-0) Idle

6. Nevada @ Boone

7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ 2A #4 Central Lyon/GLR

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ LeMars

9. Mount Vernon vs Anamosa

10.Ballard (Huxley) (1-0) vs 4A #7 Bondurant-Farrar

Class 2A

1. West Lyon @ Western Christian

2. Waukon @ 4A #3 Waverly-Shell Rock

3. Williamsburg vs 1A #6 Iowa City Regina

4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs 3A #7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

5. OABCIG vs Ridge View

6. West Marshall vs South Tama

7. Monticello vs Cascade

8. Osage vs A #10 Saint Ansgar

9. New Hampton vs MFL MarMac

10.North Fayette vs South Winneshiek

Class 1A

1. Van Meter @ Earlham

2. West Sioux vs A #3 HMS (Hartley)

3. Dike-New Hartford vs #10 Waterloo Columbus

4. Dyersville Beckman vs Camanche

5. Underwood (0-1) @ Tri-Center

6. Iowa City Regina @ 2A #3 Williamsburg

7. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center vs Greene County @ Ogden (Sat)

8. Pella Christian vs DSM Christian

9. Denver @ A #6 Wapsie Valley

10.Waterloo Columbus @ #3 Dike-New Hartford

Class A

1. North Linn vs Alburnett

2. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

3. HMS (Hartley) @ 1A #2 West Sioux

4. Lynnville-Sully vs Pleasantville

5. East Buchanan vs Highland (Riverside)

6. Wapsie Valley vs 1A #9 Denver

7. Woodbury Central vs Hinton

8. Grundy Center @ South Hardin

9. Mount Ayr vs Nodaway Valley

10.Saint Ansgar @ 2A #8 Osage

8-player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s @ Harris-Lake Park

2. Easton Valley @ #4 Don Bosco

3. WACO (1-0) vs Springville

4. Don Bosco vs #2 Easton Valley

5. Newell-Fonda @ West Bend-Mallard

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ North Iowa

7. Turkey Valley @ Edsgewood-Colesburg

8. Lenox @ Seymour

9. Baxter @ Colo-Nesco

10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire vs Kingley-Pierson