Strike averted at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

Union representatives and managers of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeast Iowa have reached agreements, avoiding a strike at the facility.

Ten unions represent workers who make ammunition for the U.S. Defense Department at the sprawling site near Burlington. The three year contract for Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees expired on Friday at midnight.

According to Forbes magazine, workers at the plant make some of the components for missiles that have been shipped to Ukraine. A Teamsters representative who spoke to the magazine said union members do dangerous work for the military. An explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in 2006 killed two workers and destroyed a building on the property.