Ticket purchased in Ossian just missed Mega Millions jackpot

A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a $99 million Mega Millions prize.

The ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers — but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing.

The ticket holder will still get a one million dollar prize when they bring the winner into Lottery Headquarters. It was the only ticket in the drawing to come that close to the jackpot.

No one had all the numbers, so the jackpot will increase to an estimated 116 million for Tuesday’s drawing.