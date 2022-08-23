Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin

A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin Monday morning in Appanoose County.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 10:39 a.m. with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the grain bin that was half full.

The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines where he is reportedly in stable condition.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)