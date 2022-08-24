Drake’s Kriceri prepares for final season

The Covid-19 pandemic cut many seasons and careers short but others have taken advantage to extend their playing days. Drake linebacker Ryan Kriceri is entering his sixth and final season with the Bulldogs and when he is done he will leave with three degrees.

“You know this is obviously all bonus time for me”, said Kriceri. “Covid wasn’t awesome but it also granted me this opportunity to come back.”

The native of Aurora, Illinois also plays on special teams and was named second team All Pioneer Football League as a long snapper. There was never any doubt about returning for a final season.

“It has been a part of my entire life and I love it”, added Kriceri. “It has taught me so much about discipline and hard work and I am going to miss it when it is gone that is for sure.”

The Bulldogs open the season on September third with a visit to defending FCS champion North Dakota State.