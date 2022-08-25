Hawkeyes hope special teams remain special

Special teams have been a big part of Iowa’s success over the years and they will likely be counted on again this season. The Hawkeyes ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in nearly every special teams category and led the conference in kickoff returns.

“I feel good about where we are at”, said Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods. “We are always trying to play championship level special teams but the past is the past and we are trying to push forward the next few days as we get into the season.”

Senior defensive back Terry Roberts has been a special teams standout and saw it as a way to get on the field early in his career.

“It is really rare that someone is going to come in right away and start on offense or defense”, said Roberts. “Playing special teams is where it starts. If you can show the coaches you belong on the field it starts with special teams.”

The Hawkeyes open September third at home against South Dakota State.