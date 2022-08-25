Several people hurt in crash following Des Moines police chase

A police chase last night in Des Moines ended in a crash and multiple injuries.

A Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole. Five people jumped out and ran.

Four of them were captured. Police say they found a firearm, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia inside the suspect’s car. Two people in the vehicle that was hit were hurt as were several of the suspects, though none of the injuries were life-threatening. Police say several felony charges are pending.

No names were released.