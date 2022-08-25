Wartburg looks to challenge for American Rivers Conference crown

Chris Winter feels more comfortable entering his second season as the head football coach at Wartburg College. Winter was elevated from defensive coordinator to replace long-time coach Rick Willis last summer and led the Knights to a 7-3 record and a tie for second in the American Rivers Conference race.

“I played for coach Willis and coached with him for almost 20 years so we are not straying too far”, said Winter. “But when they hear it from me and it is coming from me through a whole cycle of training in the off season to spring to fall camp and now to the 2022 season they are more comfortable that coach has this under control.”

The Knights will be out to return to the top of the league race. They shared the title with Central in 2019.

“This team is a new team”, added Winter. “This team has not done anything yet. We have got to prove ourselves.”

Wartburg opens on September third at Monmouth of Illinois.

-story by Darin Svenson at KDEC