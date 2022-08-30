Hedrick man facing multiple sexual abuse charges

A Hedrick man faces 20 felony sex abuse charges in Jefferson and Keokuk County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 31-year-old Matthew Robert Reynolds was arrested at the conclusion of an investigation that began in the fall of 2018. Reynolds is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County and 14 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of second-degree sexual abuse in Keokuk County.

Investigators say the abuse involved multiple women, including his girlfriend, her sister and a babysitter in Fairfield, Hedrick and Sigourney. Reynolds is being held in the Keokuk County Jail