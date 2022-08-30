Motorcycle driver dies in Guthrie County crash trying to flee deputies

A chase that started late Monday night in Adair County ended shortly after midnight this morning in Guthrie County with a motorcycle crashing and the driver dead.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eluding an Adair County sheriff’s deputy eastbound on White Pole Road. Guthrie County Deputy Todd Thorn, waiting to assist with the pursuit, was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection facing northbound when the motorcycle veered south from White Pole Road and struck the rear, driver’s side of the deputy’s 2021 Chevy Silverado.

The operator of the cycle, 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was thrown from the machine and came to rest in the southeast ditch. Wilber died from his injuries. No one else was hurt.

(By Chris Parks, KJAN, Atlantic)