Fairfield man found guilty of manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

A 37-year-old southeast Iowa man found guilty of a felony in connection with his girlfriend’s death faces up to 10 years in prison on the conviction.

A jury in Columbus Junction has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot-long U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard of Fairfield was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 crash — in Columbus Junction — that killed 29-year-old Megan Reid, also of Fairfield.

Maynard was found guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Sentencing is set for September 30 in Louisa County.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)