Hunter Dekkers set to lead Iowa State against Southeast Missouri State

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has had a full offseason to prepare for his first start on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. Dekkers did get some limited action last season as the backup to Brock Purdy.

While Dekkers was considered the heir apparent for the job he felt he had to earn it.

“You really can’t take a day off”, said Dekkers. “If you take a day off there is always someone else getting better.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says Dekkers has all of the tools needed to be a successful quarterback and the only thing he lacks is game experience.

“I do think he is prepared for the challenges that will come with playing quarterback.”