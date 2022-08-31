Police make two arrests in connection with 2021 murder in Clinton

Clinton Police have announced two arrests in connection with a murder that happened early last year, but the name of the murder victim has not been released.

In February of 2021, police announced a violent crime had occurred in an apartment in Clinton, but the public was not in danger. Tonight, Clinton Police announced 44-year-old Lewis Vaughn, Sr., had been arrested after an 18 month investigation of the case and charged with first degree murder. Thirty-five-year-old Jessica Vaughn has been charged with abuse of a corpse, to bury or hide a crime.

The news release from Clinton Police about the arrests did not include any information about the victim in this case, but it did mention the FBI, law enforcement agencies in Texas and Louisiana and the Clinton County Landfill assisted in the investigation.