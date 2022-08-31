Receiver depth a concern for Hawkeyes

Several new receivers may be counted on this Saturday when Iowa opens the season against South Dakota State. Senior wideout Nico Ragaini is out with an injury and two walkons are in the two deep.

Quarterback Spencer Petras may lean on a talented tight end group that includes senior Sam LaPorta and sophomore Luke Lachey.

“Luke did a lot of really nice things last year and I think he has advanced quite a bit”, said Petras. “We have got some young guys who have done a nice job through camp and I am anxious to see how they do because I think they are going to do very well.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz admits depth at wide receiver is a concern.

“The good news is we are a little deeper at tight end than in some years past”, said Ferentz. “We will figure out how to compliment things and make it work.”