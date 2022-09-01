Bird flu detected in two Minnesota turkey flocks

Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Dr. Shanna Voss, the senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds.

“There’s a large wild population that is impacted by the influenza virus,” she says. “We’ve been watching detections in our wild populations here in Minnesota and elsewhere across the country, as well as other detections in poultry across the country.”

During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.