Ex-Clarksville cop charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A former northeast Iowa policeman has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a minor told local law enforcement in early March that Clarksville police officer Mike Tobin had shown them sexually explicit photos and videos, including nude images of minors. The material was evidence in a pending criminal case.

Tobin was fired the next day, but in May, KWWL reported that the Clarksville City Council voted to rescind Tobin’s firing and accepted his resignation instead.

Tobin was arrested today and charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight aggravated misdemeanors related to sexual exploitation of a minor.