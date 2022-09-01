NAIA powers set to collide in Sioux City

The biggest game in the Great Plains Athletic Conference takes place in week one as NAIA top ranked Morningside hosts number three Northwestern. Morningside beat the Red raiders twice last season, including a 28-19 victory in the semifinals of the NAIA playoffs, on its way to a third national title in four years.

Northwestern coach Matt McCarty says while it is a big early test they can’t place too much emphasis on the outcome.

“You have to be able to keep that in perspective and there is a lot of football to play afterwards”, said McCarty. “Whether we win or whether we lose we need to continue to improve throughout the season so we put ourselves in position to be in the post season.”

Morningside coach Steve Ryan will not be surprised if this is a high scoring game.

“If you look at the last four games both offenses have moved the ball extremely effectively”, said Ryan. ” Really it can back to who could finish drives and a lot of that came back to who did not turn the ball over.”

-story by Doug Broek at KSOU