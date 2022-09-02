Ottumwa police looking for thousands of dollars in purloined pork

Police are investigating the theft of vehicles and thousands of dollars worth of pork from the JBS plant in Ottumwa.

Lieutenant Jason Bell says the Ottumwa Police Department received a call around 7:00 Thursday morning regarding three semi-trailers full of pork products that were stolen from the JBS plant. Bell believes a semi was also taken from the plant and used to drive off the three trailers.

Authorities later found the missing trailers but the pork inside was removed. The estimated value of the pilfered pork is $100,000. Officials are encouraging anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact the police department.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)