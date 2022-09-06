DeJear campaigning in Marion County, where nearly half of voters are Republicans

Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, is spending a couple of days campaigning in a southeast Iowa county where there are more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats.

DeJear spoke to a small crowd in a coffee shop in Pella over the noon hour and she urged them not to get discouraged as they talk with their neighbors about voting for her.

“It’s not going to be easy and we’ve seen that time and time again, but we also know that it’s going to be worth it,” DeJear said. “Are you all willing to help me in this process?”

There were about 21,358 active registered voter in Marion County on September 1, 2022. About half are Republicans, while about 22% are Democrats. Louise Esveld, chairwoman of Marion County Democrats, said holding events and making sure potential voters know who they Democratic candidates are is key.

“We’re going to try to put out more yard signs, so it is apparent that there is a Democratic presence here and people who appreciate Democratic candidates,” Esveld told Radio Iowa.

Esveld cited the 2020 congressional race in Iowa’s second district, which Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks won by six votes. Esveld said it shows every Marion County vote for a Democrat in 2022 can be key to a Democratic victory, even if Republicans sweep the local races in Marion County.

DeJear will be making stops in Knoxville tomorrow, the county seat of Marion County.