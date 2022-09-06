Two charged after woman shot to death in Des Moines

Two suspects are now charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Des Moines.

About 11:30 on Monday night, Des Moines police were called to Methodist Medical Center to investigate a woman who’d been shot. The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, was dropped off by private vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Police say the woman was in a vehicle with three other people when a gun was fired and she was hit. The circumstances remain unclear. Police have charged 22-year-old Malik Henderson of Des Moines with second-degree murder. Also, 24-year-old Kha Len Price Williams and Henderson are charged with: felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana.

A gun was recovered in Des Moines’ 13th homicide of the year.