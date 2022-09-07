Iowa goes to work on the offense

The clock is ticking at Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to fix a punchless offense that has become the butt of jokes nationally after a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes generated only 166 yards of total offense and only managed on field goal.

“That’s our challenge and that is the race we are running right now”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “We don’t have a lot of time so we have got to speed that process up as much as we can.”

Quarterback Spencer Petras has received much of the criticism after completing 11 of 25 passes in the opener and throwing an interception, but offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz points to himself as the one responsible for getting things turned around.

“When things aren’t going well, trust me it is my fault”, said Ferentz. “The buck stops with me.”

Iowa hosts Iowa State Saturday afternoon in the 69th meeting in the series. The Hawkeyes have won six straight.