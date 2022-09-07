Turnovers have been key in Cy-Hawk Series

Turnover margin is an important statistic in any football game and it has played a huge role in Iowa’s six game winning streak over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have not committed a turnover in five games against Matt Campbell coached Cyclone teams. The 69th meeting in the Cy-Hawk Series is Saturday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium.

“That statistic certainly is not in our favor and I think it has been debilitating at times for us”, said Campbell. “Credit to them for taking the ball away and our inability to get takeaways has hurt us at times and not allowed us to be our best.”

The Cyclones had three interceptions and a fumble that the Hawkeyes returned for a touchdown in Iowa’s 27-17 win in Jack Trice Stadium last season.