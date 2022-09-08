Sioux City man a suspect on burglaries in four states

A man charged with a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states.

On January 28, Storm Lake Police discovered around $2800 worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Similar burglaries and thefts had reportedly occurred around the area.

Storm Lake Police eventually obtained a search warrant for a Rock Rapids residence, which was executed on June 15. Approximately $14,000 worth of various tools were located that were allegedly stolen from theft incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants.

Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson. He was originally held at the Lyon County Jail pending extradition to Buena Vista County.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)