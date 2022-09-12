Miller-Meeks says voters lack faith in country’s direction

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says the November election won’t turn on any single issue, but voters will be motivated by values like free enterprise and individual liberty.

“When you have over 60% of people who feel the country is on the wrong track, they don’t have faith and they don’t have confidence and they don’t have hope,” Miller-Meeks said this weekend, “we need to turn this country around.”

Miller-Meeks held a campaign fundraiser in Coralville Saturday, a couple of hours before kick-off of the Iowa-Iowa State football game. Two other Iowa Republicans running for re-election spoke to the crowd. Governor Kim Reynolds said Democrats “over-complicate things,” while Republicans offer “common sense.”

“The Iowa (GOP) team is pushing back, we are in a good place,” said Reynolds. “We are showing not only Iowans, but the country what conservative leadership looks like.”

Senator Chuck Grassley said Iowa voters are concerned about inflation and President Biden’s energy policies, particularly when it comes to gasoline production.

“The fact it’s $3.69 in Cedar Falls doesn’t make any difference. He can’t take credit for that,” Grassley said. “It’s because people are driving 10% less ’cause they can’t afford the price he got it up to in the first place.”

Florida Senator Rick Scott was the keynote speaker at the Miller-Meeks event. Scott is in charge of fundraising for Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, but Scott said he was in Iowa to help a House candidate because increasing turn-out for Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s first district will benefit Grassley.

“I mean, this state will matter, will decide whether we…get a majority in the senate or not. Senator Grassley has to win,” Scott said. “By the way the senate works, if you’re not in the majority, your vote doesn’t matter.”

Christina Bohannan, the Democrat running against Miller-Meeks, said by having Scott speak at the event, Miller-Meeks has aligned herself with Scott’s “extreme views.” Bohannan cited Scott’s plan to terminate Social Security and Medicare every five years and require congress to vote to reauthorize the programs.