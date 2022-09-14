Iowa sticks with Spencer Petras

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is sticking with Spencer Petras as the starting quarterback against Nevada. Though two games, Petras has completed 23 of 51 passes for 201 yards and two interceptions for a Hawkeye offense that has scored one touchdown. In his last eight games, Petras has one touchdown pass and nine interceptions.

“I am not asking anybody to agree with me”, said Ferentz. “I’m guessing fans aren’t agreeing and maybe the media, but my job as the head coach is to decide what is best for our football team and our program.”

Iowa has the nation’s lowest ranked offense after two weeks but Petras says he is not listening to the criticism.

“It comes with the territory”, said Petras. “When you play quarterback you sign up for it all.”