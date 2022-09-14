Iowa teen who killed alleged rapist sees Go Fund Me account go viral

A Go Fund Me account set up for an Iowa sex trafficking victim is going viral and already exceeds $264,000.

Under state law, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis of Des Moines was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the family of the man she stabbed to death when she was 15 — a man she says was one of her captors who raped her repeatedly.

Lewis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury and was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation, no jailtime, in the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks.

The organizer of the Go Fund Me account, a former teacher of Lewis’, says money raised beyond the required restitution will help the teen cover other legal bills, save for college, start a business, or to help other victims of sex crimes.