A Dubuque County driver has died after hitting a house south of Sageville on Thursday afternoon.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Highway 3 where a vehicle has struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall. The driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the driver will be released at a later date.



(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)