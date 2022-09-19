Centerville cop fired over video, relationship with ‘notorious’ person

A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer.

Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.” According to public documents, Downs sent an explicit video to at least one person while he was on duty. The investigation also revealed that Downs took part in a sexual relationship with at least one person who has a notorious reputation in the community for criminal behavior.

The review found Downs violated rules on ethics and his “actions and associations brought the department and himself into dispute and ridicule.”

A complaint was submitted to the department on August 31 and Downs was placed on paid administrative leave on September 1.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)