Northeast Iowa officials say a young farmer has died.

A Farley man died in a farming accident on Saturday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 9:30 north of Farley, at a residence there. Workers were unhooking a silage wagon when it started rolling backward.

Twenty-five-year-old Austin Gaul got caught under the wheels and was run over.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)