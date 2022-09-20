Two injured in Hamilton County accident

The Iowa State Patrol was involved in a high-speed chase in Hamilton County last night.

Reportedly, a westbound 2019 Toyota Camry operated by Viliami Wight of Auburn, Washington, was traveling at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly on Highway 20 at the 156 mile marker near Williams. During the pursuit, the Wight car crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2003 Kenworth semi, operated by Joseph Ward of Steamboat Rock. The semi is owned by the Smith Cattle Company of Steamboat Rock.

Wight and a passenger, Laurie Henke also of Auburn, Washington, were both transported to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines by Mercy One Airmed and Life Flight for treatment of their injuries. Ward escaped injury in the accident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)