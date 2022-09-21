Fort Dodge teen arrested in connection with shooting

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested today by Webster County Sheriff’s deputies at Fort Dodge High School.

The arrest followed an investigation into a shooting that occurred late last Friday night during a party at a residence in rural Webster County. There was a juvenile female who was shot during the party. She was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The male juvenile was charged with Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

The juvenile made his initial appearance in Webster County magistrate court today and was ordered held on a $16,000 cash-only bond. He is being held at the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)