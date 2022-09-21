Layoff planned in October at Nordstrom warehouse in Cedar Rapids

The luxury goods retailer Nordstrom is laying off 231 employees at its warehouse in Cedar Rapids.

KCRG TV reports Nordstrom has filed a layoff notice with the State of Iowa. The layoffs will take effect October 18.

Seattle-based Nordstrom opened a fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids in 1997. The company expanded the size of the facility about a decade ago, as online sales soared. Nordstrom has recently trimmed its sales outlook, predicting revenue will rise in the third and fourth quarters, but by about $200 million less than previously predicted.