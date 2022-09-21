Longtime Lake Mills door and window manufacturer closing

The parent company of Larson Doors is announcing the closure of its manufacturing plant in the northern Iowa town of Lake Mills, eliminating about 200 jobs.

Company officials told employees about the move at the end of Tuesday’s daytime shift. The final shift for the day shift will be November 18th, while the night shift is done immediately. Larson Doors was purchased by Fortune Brands Home & Security of Deerfield, Illinois in November 2020.

A statement from Fortune Brands says the company conducted a reduction in force impacting positions across the organization, which included the closure of the Lake Mills facility as well as plants in Grand Prairie, Texas and Senatobia, Mississippi.

The company says the decision was based on continued efforts to mitigate external economic risks, an assessment of the industry, and the evolution of the organization to best align with its growth strategy. The company says they are committed to helping all of its displaced workers throughout the process.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)