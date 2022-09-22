Iowa opens Big Ten play at Rutgers

Iowa gets ready for its Big Ten opener and first road trip when the Hawkeyes visit Rutgers under the lights. The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 and will be trying to snap a 19-game home losing streak in conference play.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says they are preparing for a hostile environment.

“We have to be prepared for that and it is really going to test our ability to concentrate”, said Ferentz. “The more younger guys you have out there the more that is a challenge.”

This game will feature two struggling offenses that may be dealing with bad field position. Australian born punters Tory Taylor from Iowa and Adam Korsak from Rutgers are two of the nation’s best. Korsak is averaging just over 42 yards per punt with no touchbacks while Taylor is averaging over 48 yards per punt and 13 have been downed inside the 20 yard line.

“Korsak is going to bring a lot of problems and issues for us”, said Taylor. “He is a great punter and there are a lot of great punters we are going to face in the Big Ten.”