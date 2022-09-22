USDA grant will expand broadband access in northeast Iowa

The USDA has awarded a co-op in the southeast corner of Minnesota a $5.6 million grant to extend broadband access to farms and businesses in two counties in northeast Iowa.

The project in Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties and a neighboring county in Minnesota will connect nearly a thousand people, 42 business and 122 farms to high-speed internet.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says applicants for this round of the agency’s “ReConnect” grants had to show they’ll meet certain thresholds, “so that the download and upload speeds are significantly greater and there’s capacity to increase them even more.”

The grant money comes from the infrastructure bill congress and President Biden approved last year. In this latest round of funding, a total of $502 million in USDA ReConnect grants are going to projects in Iowa and 19 other states.