Iowan among US Capitol rioters found guilty on all charges

A Washington, D.C. jury has found a Des Moines man guilty on seven criminal charges related to his role in the rioting inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of last year.

Doug Jensen was among the first to be arrested after the attack and he said during an FBI interview that he wanted to be a “poster boy” for that day’s events. Jensen was seen in widely broadcast and shared videos confronting a U.S. Capitol Policeman on steps near the U.S. Senate floor.

The prosecutor told jurors Jensen didn’t just lead the mob that day, he “weaponized it.” Evidence during the trial showed Jensen was the 10th person to enter the Capitol. Jensen is likely to be sentenced in December.

Jensen’s attorney told jurors the pandemic “did weird things to us,” including Jensen, who believed online conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and what would happen on January 6th.