Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor

A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.

When the tractor, driven by 49-year-old Robert Arkfeld, Jr., of Manilla, entered the highway in an attempt to turn south, McFarland was unable to stop. His cycle hit the front of the tractor.

McFarland died at the scene. Arkfeld, Jr. was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)