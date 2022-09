Farmers used some dry weather to move into full harvest mode last week.

The U.S.D.A. says 5% of the statewide corn harvest is now complete — which is 5 days behind last year and one day behind the 5-year average. The corn condition remained 64% good to excellent condition.

The report says 7% of the soybeans are in the bin. That is 4 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. The soybean condition was rated at 62% good to excellent.