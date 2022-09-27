Iowan sentenced to 7+ years for attack at U.S. Capitol on January 6th

A 38-year-old Iowans who pleaded guilty to assaulting a policeman during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Kyle Young of Redfield assaulted DC Metropolitan Policeman Michael Fanone as Fanone and other officers tried to keep the mob from entering the building. Fanone testified that Young tried to take his gun and held him down as others in the crowd beat him. Prosecutors say Young gave another rioter the Taser that Fanone was repeatedly shocked with and Fanone had a heart attack.

In court filings, prosecutors described Young as one of the most violent rioters at the Capitol. Young’s attorney has said his client lives with deep regret for his actions that day.