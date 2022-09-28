Fire destroys convenience store along highway to Hull

Northwest Iowa agencies began getting 911 calls at about seven this morning about a large fire at the Casey’s along Highway 18 on the west side of Hull.

The Hull Fire Department responded and found the roof area of the business engulfed by fire. Employees were inside when the fire started and also reported an explosion that occurred inside shortly after flames and smoke were seen.

All of the employees were able to safely evacuate the business and no one was injured.

Fire departments from Sioux Center and Rock Valley assisted in putting

the fire out. No damage estimates have been made and the fire remains under investigation.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)